Goldman Sachs clearing, settling cryptocurrency ETPs for some clients in Europe
Some weekend crypto news with GS reportedly clearing settling crypto exchange-traded products for some hedge fund clients in Europe.Unnamed sources cited for the information.
GS is offering the service to a limited number of clients only at this stage, with an eye on wider availability. Last week reports of similar services being offered by Bank of America were about the place.
This is of relevance to the adoption of crypto by institutions, a trend that appears well and truly to be gathering pace.
Institutional adoption has been viewed as a positive for the crypto space. Bitcoin update: