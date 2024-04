USDJPY 10 mins

USD/JPY has pushed to a new 34-year high at 155.37. The market tip-toed through 155.00 early in US trading and after a peak above, has evidently decided there's no intervention boogey-man on the other side. That's flashed a green light for buyers and a test of higher levels.

LDP official Takao Ochi today said there's not yet active discussion on what yen levels would be deemed as worth intervening but said a move towards 160 or 170 could force action.

That sounds like an invitation to me.