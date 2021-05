Musk's tweeting on BTC has been relentless, his tweets from last week, continuing today, have shunted the price lower.









He began last week with this:

Musk says Tesla has suspended taking Bitcoin for vehicle purchases

Here's the full statement from Musk on Tesla and Bitcoin

Which dumped the price under $50K.

Adam gave the early heads up on more downside to come: Adam gave the early heads up on more downside to come:

Bitcoin crumbles after Elon Musk bails. Why it may never recover Musk has continued over this weekend just passed: Musk has continued over this weekend just passed: