ICYMI - Major China hub for Bitcoin mining issues harshest crackdown measures yet (draft at this stage)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Via state media mouthpiece Global Times in China:

  • North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region issued what appears to be the harshest crackdown measures yet on mining activities
  • possible revocation of licenses for telecom and internet companies that engage in cryptocurrency mining activities
  • Big data centers and cloud computing firms could also face cancellation of policy support by the government if they engage in cryptocurrency mining activities
  • draft measures at this stage 
Link here to the GT for more. 

BTC price is relatively (for it) stable:
Via state media mouthpiece Global Times in China:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose