ICYMI - Major China hub for Bitcoin mining issues harshest crackdown measures yet (draft at this stage)
Via state media mouthpiece Global Times in China:
- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region issued what appears to be the harshest crackdown measures yet on mining activities
- possible revocation of licenses for telecom and internet companies that engage in cryptocurrency mining activities
- Big data centers and cloud computing firms could also face cancellation of policy support by the government if they engage in cryptocurrency mining activities
- draft measures at this stage
Link here to the GT for more.
BTC price is relatively (for it) stable: