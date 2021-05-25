ICYMI - Major China hub for Bitcoin mining issues harshest crackdown measures yet (draft at this stage)

Via state media mouthpiece Global Times in China:

North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region issued what appears to be the harshest crackdown measures yet on mining activities

possible revocation of licenses for telecom and internet companies that engage in cryptocurrency mining activities

Big data centers and cloud computing firms could also face cancellation of policy support by the government if they engage in cryptocurrency mining activities

BTC price is relatively (for it) stable:




