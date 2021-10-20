ICYMI - Pimco to gradually invest and trade more in cryptocurrencies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

PIMCO's chief investment officer spoke in a CNBC interview. 

  • "Now we're looking at potentially trading certain cryptocurrencies as part of our trend-following strategies or quant-oriented strategies, then doing more work on the fundamental side"
  • "So this will be a gradual process where we spent a lot of time on the internal diligence side speaking to investors. And we'll take baby steps in an area that's rapidly growing."

Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is a US firm that manages circa US$1.9 trillion in assets

BTC has been on a rip:
PIMCO's chief investment officer spoke in a CNBC interview. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose