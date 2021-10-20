ICYMI - Pimco to gradually invest and trade more in cryptocurrencies

PIMCO's chief investment officer spoke in a CNBC interview.

"Now we're looking at potentially trading certain cryptocurrencies as part of our trend-following strategies or quant-oriented strategies, then doing more work on the fundamental side"

"So this will be a gradual process where we spent a lot of time on the internal diligence side speaking to investors. And we'll take baby steps in an area that's rapidly growing."





Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is a US firm that manages circa US$1.9 trillion in assets







BTC has been on a rip:



