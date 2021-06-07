ICYMI - Twitter's Dorsey says Square is considering creating a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Dorsey is also Square's chief executive officer, he spoke on Friday (hence the ICYMI):

  • "We don't want to compete with other hardware wallets out there" 
  • "We just want to take it to the next level and get to 100 more million people, which have non-custodial solutions"
Dorsey indicated it'd be open source:
  • "If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community"
Bitcoin wallets can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency exchanges,
  • a non-custodial wallet, you have sole control of your private keys, which in turn control your cryptocurrency and prove the funds are yours
  • With a custodial wallet, another party controls your private keys
