ICYMI - US SEC head says crypto needs more regulation

Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler remarks reported overnight:

Certain rules related to crypto assets are well settled. The test to determine whether a crypto asset is a security is clear

There are some gaps in this space, though: We need additional congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks. We also need more resources to protect investors in this growing and volatile sector.





Bitcoin update:









