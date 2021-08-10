Japan's financial regulator not convinced on making cryptocurrency investing easier

Category: Cryptocurrency

The head of Japan's Financial Services Agency says he is open to the p[otential benefits of crypto.

  • Could be an efficient way of transferring money
But, says examples like Bitcoin are currently mainly being used for speculation and investment in Japan. 
  • and now new challenges are arising due to the multiplications of firms involved in decentralized finance (DeFi)

Bitcoin has stabilised above 45K the past few hours:
