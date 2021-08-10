Japan's financial regulator not convinced on making cryptocurrency investing easier
The head of Japan's Financial Services Agency says he is open to the p[otential benefits of crypto.
- Could be an efficient way of transferring money
But, says examples like Bitcoin are currently mainly being used for speculation and investment in Japan.
- and now new challenges are arising due to the multiplications of firms involved in decentralized finance (DeFi)
Bloomberg have more on the remarks here (may be gated)
Bitcoin has stabilised above 45K the past few hours: