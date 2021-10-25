ICYMI - Mastercard and crypto firm Bakkt have partnered to enable cryptocurrency card payments
Wall Street Journal (may be gated) with the report on the hook-up of the two firms.
- The companies said the partnership will make it easier for banks, financial-technology firms and merchants to offer and accept crypto payments.
- Banks and other financial institutions that issue cards through Mastercard will be able to issue cryptocurrency debit or credit cards that let people make payments and earn rewards in bitcoin. Other cryptocurrency assets could follow.
The news of the partnership was out overnight, posting ICYMI. If you cannot access that WSJ link above here is an ungated report on the deal.
BTC update: