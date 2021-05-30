Soft weekend for Bitcoin, BOJ Kuroda's comments cited
Crypto prices dropped away over the weekend, with BTC/USD down to sub-US$34K at one stage, before bouncing back a little.
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda (speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV) said:
- "Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high"
- "It's barely used as a means of settlement."
In the absence of much else, fingers are pointing at K's Thursday comments. BTC didn't have an overly volatile weekend though: