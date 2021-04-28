SEC delays decision on VanEck bitcoin EFT filing until at least June
A bitcoin ETF will be a major catalyst
The volumes in the Canadian ETF from Day 1 of the launch were incredible. You can only imagine how sensational they will be in a US EFT. That would also open up all kinds of tax-sheltering options for buyers.
The SEC issued a "Notice of Designation of a Longer Period for Commission Action on a Proposed Rule Change to List and Trade Shares of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust."
The earlier timeline gave the SEC until May 3 but they've extended it for at least 45 days. There was no reason given aside from this:
Bitcoin is down $783 to $54,417 today.The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the comments received