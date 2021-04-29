Swiss National bank to test a transfer of central bank digital currency funds

Asian central banks have already trialled such transfers, SNB to do so now.

Central banks are testing that digital currency can be exchanged and used in transactions abroad without issues

Thomas Moser (an alternate member of the Swiss National Bank's governing board) announced the test:

"We will try some cross-border functionality."

"There will be another central bank and another currency other than the Swiss franc. It will be the real thing, there is no simulation. There will be another central bank with their system, so it is going to be as if we were going live."

News via Reuters from earlier this week.

Kinross Gold

Wheaton Precious Metals

Franco-Nevada

Agnico Eagle Mines Unrelated but also on the SNB - the Bank has bought shares in the precious metals sector:

And others.







