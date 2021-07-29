Proposed US infrastructure deal looks to higher taxes on crypto for part of the funding
Bloomberg picked the crypto detail out of the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure dealprovisions would raise an additional $28 billion from cryptocurrency transactions, according to a summary of the plan
And, info needs to be sent to the Internal Revenue Service re:
- more rules on crypto brokers to report transactions of digital assets
- including virtual currencies
- would also require businesses to report crypto transactions of more than $10,000
link here to the Bloomberg piece (may be gated)