US Sec State Blinken and Russian For Min Lavrov speaking

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are meeting Wednesday evening (US time) in Iceland.

The meeting is notable for being the first high-level, in-person talks between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart. It may well set the stage for a possible presidential summit in June. Pre-meeting comments from Blinken and Lavrov are, on the other hand, not notable. A whole lot of nothing burger, diplomatic-speak. Not unexpectedly at this stage though.





Headlines via Reuters:





Blinken:

says we seek stable, predictable relations with Russia

says it's no secret that Russia and US have their differences

there are many areas US and Russian interests intersect

when Russia acts aggressively against US, our partners, our allies, we'll respond

says if US and Russia can work together the world would be a more secure place

Lavrov: