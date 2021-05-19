US Sec State Blinken and Russian For Min Lavrov speaking
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are meeting Wednesday evening (US time) in Iceland.
The meeting is notable for being the first high-level, in-person talks between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart. It may well set the stage for a possible presidential summit in June. Pre-meeting comments from Blinken and Lavrov are, on the other hand, not notable. A whole lot of nothing burger, diplomatic-speak. Not unexpectedly at this stage though.
Headlines via Reuters:
Blinken:
- says we seek stable, predictable relations with Russia
- says it's no secret that Russia and US have their differences
- there are many areas US and Russian interests intersect
- when Russia acts aggressively against US, our partners, our allies, we'll respond
- says if US and Russia can work together the world would be a more secure place
Lavrov:
- says we have serious differences in our assessment of international situation
- we are ready to discuss all issues
- the discussions should be honest and on the basis of mutual respect
- the main thing is to use diplomatic sources
- we have to cooperate in spheres where our interests coincide
- we would be ready to sort out issues left over from previous administration
- he hopes for a productive dialogue