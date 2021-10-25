US securities regulator sees path ahead to rein in stablecoins
The US Securities and Exchange Commission looks set to be given new powers to regulate stablecoins.
Not a lot more detail at this stage, stay tuned.
Added:
- Treasury Department report expected to be published this week
- to say the SEC has significant authority over tokens like Tether
- report will urge Congress to pass legislation specifying coins should be regulated similarly to bank deposits
---
In a very brief description, Stablecoins are digital assets backed by fiat currencies on a 1 to 1 ratio (but can be pegged to other assets ... Like I said, very brief description only).