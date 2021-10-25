US securities regulator sees path ahead to rein in stablecoins

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The US Securities and Exchange Commission looks set to be given new powers to regulate stablecoins.

Not a lot more detail at this stage, stay tuned.   

Added:
  • Treasury Department report expected to be published this week
  • to say the SEC has significant authority over tokens like Tether
  • report will urge Congress to pass legislation specifying coins should be regulated similarly to bank deposits

---
In a very brief description, Stablecoins are digital assets backed by fiat currencies on a 1 to 1 ratio (but can be pegged to other assets ... Like I said, very brief description only). 
