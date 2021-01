Early Asia moves are persisiting, FX is making new lows for the session against a flexing US dollar.

Gold too has dipped, lows under $1820 but slightly up on that level now.





Bitcoin had a wild few hours, dropping towards 35K before recovering a little. Its back under 37K now so off its lows.





Taiwan/China/ US politics (impeachment) all seem to be giving markets pause for thought today.





BTC/USD: