WSJ reports - US to sell $56m in cryptocurrency seized in BitConnect fraud scheme

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The Wall Street Journal with the report ICYMI on U.S. authorities to liquidate roughly $56 million in proceeds seized.

  • The government said it would start the process of restitution for those who fell victim to the BitConnect scheme by selling the cryptocurrency and holding the proceeds in U.S. dollars.
Here is the link to the Journal (may be gated)  for more. 

Lower BTC will be used by those wanting to buy the dip. Daily candle bar chart:
