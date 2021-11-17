WSJ reports - US to sell $56m in cryptocurrency seized in BitConnect fraud scheme
The Wall Street Journal with the report ICYMI on U.S. authorities to liquidate roughly $56 million in proceeds seized.
Here is the link to the Journal (may be gated) for more.
- The government said it would start the process of restitution for those who fell victim to the BitConnect scheme by selling the cryptocurrency and holding the proceeds in U.S. dollars.
