Yellen says misuse of cryptocurrency is a growing problem

US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking to regulators and private sector attendees at a Treasury-hosted forum

says the US is seeing 'explosion of risk' related to fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and data privacy

says pandemic highlighted problems of 'broadband deserts', lack of access to financial services for millions of people

says Treasury can leverage financial sector innovation to combat problems, promote financial inclusion and improve competitiveness

says misuse of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets is growing problem

cryptocurrencies have been used to launder profits of online drug traffickers, finance terrorism



