Yellen says misuse of cryptocurrency is a growing problem

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking to regulators and private sector attendees at a Treasury-hosted forum

  • says the US is seeing 'explosion of risk' related to fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and data privacy
  • says pandemic highlighted problems of 'broadband deserts', lack of access to financial services for millions of people
  • says Treasury can leverage financial sector innovation to combat problems, promote financial inclusion and improve competitiveness
  • says misuse of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets is growing problem 
  • cryptocurrencies have been used to launder profits of online drug traffickers, finance terrorism 


