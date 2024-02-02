There are a bazillion crypto/BTC forecasts about, 99.9% for much higher, of course (it's a bit of a wild unregulated market).

Near term forecasts focus on the upcoming 'halving':

Halving happens every four years for bitcoin its when crypto miners' reward is cut in half to create a scarcity effect

April 2024 is the next expected halving date

A handy summary chart doing the rounds on social media shows a $500K forecast (not the vertical scale is log), if previous halving events are anything to go by:

Future halving events are due in 2028 and 2032, when a $5mn price is projected.