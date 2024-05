Cryptocurrency products from three companies listed on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday:

the first UK cryptocurrency exchange traded notes (ETNs)

only ETNs that track bitcoin and ethereum are allowed on the exchange

instruments only available to professional investors

ETNs are similar to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) but rely on unsecured debt securities issued by a bank, meaning that they do not directly hold the assets they track.

More detail here

ETH/USD update: