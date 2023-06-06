Bitcoin 10 mins

Bitcoin has nearly erased the rout from yesterday's SEC charges against Binance and today's suit against Coindesk.

It's an impressive turnaround after some troubling news, particularly accusations that Binance was wash trading.

What's happening here? Three theories:

1) The crypto market was discounting action

It's no surprise that the SEC has changed its tune on crypto since the FTX fiasco and there have been plenty of hints this was coming. The selling of the rumour has happened over many months and now we're seeing the 'buy the fact'

2) Not so bad for Coindesk

I didn't like what I heard about Binance but the accusations against Coindesk are largely philosophical and I don't see signs they were operating in a dangerous or deeply unprofessional way. Given the microscope they've been under, I would have expected anything devestating would have gotten out. To some extent, the same is true with Binance if you were worried about some kind of rug pull like FTX.

3) Fed turn

Crypto has proven to be a risk asset and the mood in markets is improving with the Fed approaching a pause with a pivot coming in around six months. I wrote today how CPI could fall to 3% in as few as five weeks and that's a development that should further boost many risk assets, including crypto.

I would have thought there might be some switching from alts to bitcoin as money was pulled off exchanges but that's not the case. Ethereum is up the same 4% as bitcoin today, as are ripple and dogecoin. There are some exceptions but this is a broad-based crypto rally, not just a jump in bitcoin.