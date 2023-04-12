The price on the hourly chart moved above the downward sloping topside trend line on Monday at around $28700, and did not look back until it peaked at $30438 on Monday and started the more recent up and down consolidation range.
There was a break to a new high at $30575 on Tuesday, but momentum faded. The low today at $29875 stalled just ahead of the corrective low from Monday at $29830.
The current price trades above the $30,000 level at $30072 as I type.
What next?
Clearly the buyers are trying to maintain control and keep the corrective pressure to a minimum. Having said that, the topside also has resistance sellers between $30,438 and $30,575 (three highs are within that area – see yellow area on the chart above).
So buyers and sellers are battling it out and looking for the next shove outside of the $29,830 to $30,575 range.
Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, on more upside momentum, the 50% midpoint of the move down from the March 2022 high comes in at $31,857. Above that, the May 2022 high price stalled at $32,376. If the buyers are to increase control on the daily chart getting above those levels would be required from a longer-term perspective.
On the downside, the 38.2% retracement of the same move down from the March 2022 high comes in nearly $28,000 level. Move below that level would disappoint the buyers that are looking for more upside potential.