Bitcoin daily

It's an ugly one for bitcoin as it fell nearly 7% on the day to $65,239 at the lows. It's since recovered slightly as nearby support from the April low helps out.

The halvening is coming up and the bitcoin bulls hope that's a catalyst around April 20 but the technical picture is one of consolidation and waiting for a break higher or lower.

Hit particularly hard today is ETH, which is now flirting with the March low in a 10% drop.