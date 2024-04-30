The price of bitcoin just traded below the $60,000 level to a low of $59.982. The low got close to the low for the month reached on April 19 at $59.629.

For the trading month, the price is currently trading down $-11,656 or -16.35%. The end of March closing level was $71,285.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is approaching its 100 day moving average at $59,355. The price today dipped below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2024 low. The level comes in at $60,314. The price is also within a swing area between $59313 and $60760 (see yellow area on the chart below). Key area for both buyers and sellers in this area.