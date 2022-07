Bitcoin trades down to a new low for the day &support target

As US stocks trade to new lows as the clock ticks to the close for the day, the price of bitcoin is also making a move to the downside.

Looking at the hourly chart of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term, the price has moved below the earlier low for the day at $19520.00 and has now moved back toward the swing low from July 5 at $19363.40. Going back to the end of June and beginning of July the $19281 to $19381 area was home to a number of swing lows ahead of the low extremes at $18595.60 extreme low, and $18763.96 and $18917.86 ahead of that extreme low level.

Helping the bearish technical storyline today is both of the corrective swing highs from earlier today, both stalled ahead of the broken 61.8% of the range since the June 30 at $20049.26. Bearish. Getting back above that level will be needed technically to give the buyers some added confidence to the upside.

As mentioned the stocks are lower and the declines correspond with the move back down in the Bitcoin. The US CPI fear seems to be taking some credit for the fear. Tomorrow may be a different story after the fact, but the technical levels are being established in the digital currency in the meantime.