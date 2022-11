Bitcoin is turning lower again because the insolvency of the biggest name in crypto isn't bullish.

You have to wonder how much other exchanges are being hit by withdrawals. After all, it was Sam Bankman-Fried who saved the industry last time and now that's proven to be a mirage.

Technically, watch for more selling if the earlier lows break.

It's a similar story for ether.

Update: Timber. Bitcoin is through $19,000 and ether now down 10%.