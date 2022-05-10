Bitcoin tests a key swing area between $28,000 and $30,066

The price of Bitcoin has not been immune from asset selling (assuming bitcoin is an asset much like a stock or bond). In fact the selling is more intense from end of year levels and highs for the year.

The price of Bitcoin is down some 37% from the March high (which was testing the 200 day MA at the time) and around 35% from the end of year level as well.

Technically in addition to selling off from the 200 day moving at the March high, the price has moved back below its 100 day moving average at $40,811.41 currently (blue line in the chart above), and its 50% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low at $36,425 (the low for that year).

Yesterday and continuing today, the price decline moved down to test a key swing area between $28,600 and $30,066 (see red numbered circles and yellow area in the chart above). The 61.8% retracement of the same move higher from the March 2020 low is also within that area at $28,737.30. The low price yesterday reached $30,082. The low price today extended to $29,731.

The current price is trading at $31,252 as support buyers lean against the upper area of that swing range.

Going forward holding that swing area gives the HODL (Hold On for Dear Life) investors "some" comfort in what is a painful move. Move below, however, and additional comfort from that support starts to fade.

Of course bitcoin has loyal followers/investors. Most speak in terms of the long-term levels much higher than the highest high near $69,000 ($100,000, $200,000, name your price, etc).

With that investor mindset - that does not include any concern of the him risk - it's hard to shake the tree out of all the buyers, or stop the dip buyers who have FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). There may also be some investors who are still in from much lower levels. The March 2020 low was down at $3850. So although the price is working toward the 61.8% of the move up from that level, with that retracement at at $28717, it is still around $25000 above that 2020 low level. Nevertheless, versus a $69000 high in November 2021, it is a meaningful haircut. The question for HODL traders is when does the haircut start to hurt....

The move lower in Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term is being influenced by UST, a controversial stablecoin Stablecoin Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have been designed to keep a stable value. These differ from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are freely traded assets.Stablecoins have several inherent advantages in their structure. This includes a greater emphasis on stability over volatility, which is a huge draw for risk-averse investors looking for exposure to cryptocurrencies.Indeed, many individuals can be turned off from large swings and uncertainty presented by cryptos relative to other traditional assets.As such, Stablecoins control for this volatility by being pegged to another cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities such as gold, silver, or others. Stablecoins ExplainedStablecoins are redeemable in currency, commodities, or fiat money and are also said to be backed, whereas those tied to an algorithm are not considered to be so.There are several advantages of asset backed crypto. For example, these coins are stabilized by assets that fluctuate outside of the crypto space, that is. This can help mitigate the financial risk associated with these assets.Bitcoin and altcoins are highly correlated, such that cryptocurrency holders cannot escape periodic price falls. Stablecoins account for this vulnerability and control for it, allowing for the diversification of risk in a portfolio.Stablecoins also possess a mechanism for redeeming the asset backing them. This grants an additional level of confidence associated with the coin and are unlikely to drop below the value of the underlying physical asset, due to the effects such as arbitrage.For example, fiat-pegged coins are coins that are tied to a specified amount of fiat currency, usually on a one-to-one ratio (i.e. 1 StablecoinX = $1). The companies that issue these currencies must have fiat reserves in the equivalent amount of the Stablecoins they have issued.Crypto-pegged Stablecoins constitute coins that are tied to a specified amount of another cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Algorithmic Stablecoins use supply-and-demand to automatically maintain a stable value. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have been designed to keep a stable value. These differ from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are freely traded assets.Stablecoins have several inherent advantages in their structure. This includes a greater emphasis on stability over volatility, which is a huge draw for risk-averse investors looking for exposure to cryptocurrencies.Indeed, many individuals can be turned off from large swings and uncertainty presented by cryptos relative to other traditional assets.As such, Stablecoins control for this volatility by being pegged to another cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities such as gold, silver, or others. Stablecoins ExplainedStablecoins are redeemable in currency, commodities, or fiat money and are also said to be backed, whereas those tied to an algorithm are not considered to be so.There are several advantages of asset backed crypto. For example, these coins are stabilized by assets that fluctuate outside of the crypto space, that is. This can help mitigate the financial risk associated with these assets.Bitcoin and altcoins are highly correlated, such that cryptocurrency holders cannot escape periodic price falls. Stablecoins account for this vulnerability and control for it, allowing for the diversification of risk in a portfolio.Stablecoins also possess a mechanism for redeeming the asset backing them. This grants an additional level of confidence associated with the coin and are unlikely to drop below the value of the underlying physical asset, due to the effects such as arbitrage.For example, fiat-pegged coins are coins that are tied to a specified amount of fiat currency, usually on a one-to-one ratio (i.e. 1 StablecoinX = $1). The companies that issue these currencies must have fiat reserves in the equivalent amount of the Stablecoins they have issued.Crypto-pegged Stablecoins constitute coins that are tied to a specified amount of another cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Algorithmic Stablecoins use supply-and-demand to automatically maintain a stable value. Read this Term, as the organization that supports it is sitting on billions of dollars in bitcoin and may be forced to unload of those Bitcoin.

The story is a complicated one which unfortunately is what the digital world of storytelling bases their hopes on.

When things get complicated, the traders that DO focus on risk will tend to use the technicals to help fill in the missing pieces. The holding below the 200 day MA was a bearish development at the March high. The 100 day MA is another technical bearish signal.

The lower swing area is another technical level that will either hold support or be broken. Dip buyers can lean against the area and hope the "story" from UST gets better and pushes BTC higher in the process. Those same dip buyers can turn to sellers on the break (with limited risk). All is regardless of how the "story is written".

To read about the UST stablecoin "story", CLICK HERE.