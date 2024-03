Bitcoin has broken through the all-time high set on Monday and touched above $70,000.

Bitcoin hit a record $69,200 on Monday then quickly fell to $58,500 but it steadied there and avoided making an outside day on the close. Since then the dip buyers have continued to weigh in and now they're piling in with a quick move to $70,000 after breaking $69,000.

Update: It's fallen back to $68,600 and evidently Coinbase is down again.