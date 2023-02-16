Bitcoin moves into the swing area

Bitcoin has continued the run up today. Remember yesterday, the price moved up $2121 or 9.55%. Today the gain is more contained with the price currently up $554 or 2.28%.

The high today took the price up $938 at the high. That high reached $25270 which got within $131 of the high of a swing area on the daily chart at $25401.05. The area between $24258 and $25401.05 is home to a number of swing highs, and a swing low going back to May 2022. The current price is trading at $24,799

A move above the aforementioned swing area, would open the door for further upside momentum with the 38.2% retracement up to $28,074 as the next major target on the daily chart.