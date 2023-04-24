Bitcoin stays below 100 hour moving average

Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger n Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger n Read this Term is trading currently at $27,379. The low price reached $27,045. The high price was at $27,998.

Looking at the hourly chart, the high prices during trading today today tested the falling 100 hour moving average currently at $27,709. Sellers leaned near that moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term level (on 2 tests), and in doing so, kept the bias from a technical perspective to the downside. With the moving average holding, it increases the levels of importance going forward. Move above and we should see upward probing as sellers are disappointed.

Until then, however, the sellers remain more in control in the short term.

On the outside, looking at the hourly chart, the yellow area represents a swing floor area that held the support in March and on a test in early April. That area comes between $26,526 and $27,236.

The price low last week move down into that area and bounced. The low price today also entered the area and has seen a bounce. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 10 low is also in the area $26,655.

So although sellers are trying to hold in with resistance against the 100 hour moving average (near $27,709 and moving lower), buyers are also trying to hold the swing area floor down to $26,526.

The battle is on with the levels defined technically.