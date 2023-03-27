The move to the downside also broke below swing lows from March 18 and March 22 near the $26,700 level.
That should've led to more downside momentum, but we are seeing a rebound back to the upside. The current price trades at $27,116. The swing low from March 25 at $27,228 and the swing low from March 24 at $27,043 are now resistance. Stay below both those levels and the sellers can hang on to more bearish bias. Move above, and I would be afraid that the sellers might be forced to buy back on the failed break.
Move back below the $26,700 level is needed to increase the bearish bias and have traders looking potentially down toward the 38.2% retracement at $25,632.13