Bitcoin moves toward May high

Bitcoin is up for the 4th consecutive day and in the process is testing a topside trend line. The high price has reached $71759 so far today.

If the price can move above that trend line level and the high price from May at $71958, that would increase the bullish bias and have traders looking toward the all-time high closing level at $73121, and the intraday all-time high at $73794.

Buyers are continuing their play today. Can that momentum continue with a break above trend line and the May high?