Bitcoin runs from the 100 day MA

Reports that Binance deal with FTX exchange is likely not to go through has sent Bitcoin and the FTX token currency FTT lower.

The price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term has moved to a new session low of $16936. That took out the low price from yesterday's trade at $17,114. The price has not traded this lower since November 2020. The price is down over 6% on the day.

Looking at the daily chart, the price earlier this week (and last week), moved above the 100 day moving average only to tumbled lower yesterday on the back of the FTX currency exchange news.

Since a high last week on November 9, the price of the digital currency has fallen over -21% from that high.

Meanwhile, FTT continues its tumble to the downside that has seen its price lose 89% from the high last week. It traded at the lowest level since May 2020 yesterday (at $2.73) before rebounding higher. The low today has reached $3.27 after bouncing to a high of $6.38. .

It is not looking good for FTX which will likely lead to losses of client funds IF there is not a knight in shining armour that comes to the rescue. It will also lead to increasing expectations toward more regulation Regulation Regulation is a key attribute of any forex broker in the retail industry. When investing money with a brokerage it is important to first see if they are regulated as this affords several client protections and safeguards.The financial services industry is tightly regulated to help prevent illicit behavior and manipulation. This is not unlike any other industries with a high net worth, that rely on transparency.Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Why Regulation Matters in FXThere are several regulators globally that help police the forex industry. Regulators such as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the US' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Australian Security and Investment Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) are the most widely dealt with authorities in the FX industry.First and foremost, regulators help ensure the filing of reports and transmission of data to help oversee and monitor the activity by brokerages. Moreover, regulators also serve as a deterrent against market abuse and malpractice by brokers. Brokers that engage in services with clients must adhere to a set of rules that ensure they are in fact authorized to provide investment activities in a given jurisdiction. Unfortunately, many unauthorized or unregulated entities will also seek to market their services illegally or function as a clone of a regulated operation.Regulators are essential in snuffing out these scam operations as they prevent significant risks for investors.In terms of reporting, retail brokerages are also required to regularly file reports about their clients' positions to the all requisite authorities. Brokers also typically outsource the reporting to other companies which are connecting the trade repositories used by regulators to the broker's systems and are handling this crucial element of compliance. Read this Term as the wild, wild west of the crypto space starts to unravel.

FTT token is down -89% since the high last week.

I can't help to think back on how the forex market in the US was overly regulated back when, yet the crypto market gets a free pass with risk and other issues that are much more troublesome from many more different angles.

On the otherhand, regulating and having the manpower to do so, is a totally different story which perhaps is the reason it goes on and on. Then there is the political "will" which lobbyist can influence especially in the current political environment where every vote counts. Just ask those that support gun control.