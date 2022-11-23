Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Carolyn Rogers appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance.

We've heard heaps from Macklem:

He has now added that he anticipates inflation will stay quite high for the rest of 2022 and begin to drop in 2023.

Rogers weighed in, on crypto:

It does not appear that there is much contagion between crypto trading and conventional financial markets, we are watching carefully

Yeah crypto bros seem to be keeping the turmoil in house. Even BTC has not been too damaged, its back over US$16500 (or thereabouts)

via GIPHY