Do Kwon, the ex-CEO of crypto platform Terraform Labs, has been arrested in Montenegro, according to interior minister Filip Adzec.

“The former “cryptocurrency king”, who is behind losses of more than $40 billion, was detained at the Podgorica airport with falsified documents, and the same is claimed by South Korea, the USA and Singapore,” he said in a tweet. “We are waiting for official confirmation of identity.”

Kwon was behind the LUNA token and has been on the run for months, though has appeared in Twitch streams to weigh in on crypto-related matters. He was rumored to be in Serbia so the pickup in Montenegro makes sense. Before his downfall he was notorious for attacking his critics with lines like 'have fun staying poor'. He's been charged by the US SEC with fraud.

Yesterday, Justin Sun and eight celebrities charged for TRON.

