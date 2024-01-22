A note from JP Morgan back on Friday expresses hesitancy on expecting an ETH approval in the next 3 months:
- we are sympathetic to the arguments favoring Ether’s classification as a commodity
(but)
- we remain skeptical of the SEC reaching such a decision by May
Expectations for an ETH Spot ETF have risen since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave approval for exchange-traded funds indexed to BTC spot prices.
For the folks awaiting an ETH ETF the wait appears to be just a little longer.