A note from JP Morgan back on Friday expresses hesitancy on expecting an ETH approval in the next 3 months:

we are sympathetic to the arguments favoring Ether’s classification as a commodity

(but)

we remain skeptical of the SEC reaching such a decision by May

Expectations for an ETH Spot ETF have risen since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave approval for exchange-traded funds indexed to BTC spot prices.

For the folks awaiting an ETH ETF the wait appears to be just a little longer.