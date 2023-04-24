Media reports citing crypto analysts forecasting the leader, Bitcoin, rising in price to over USD50K due to a 'halvening' (some call it 'halving'):

halvening cuts in half the amount of tokens that Bitcoin miners receive as reward for their work

this happens every 4 years

due next around April 2024

is part of the process of capping Bitcoin supply at 21 million tokens

The aftermath of the last three halvings saw BTC hit new highs.

A Bloomberg analyst says: