JPM in a crypto note, looking for a lower BTC price once bitcoin-halving-induced euphoria subsides after April. In brief:

the halving event will reduce Bitcoin miners' rewards from currently 6.25 BTC per block to 3.125 BTC

this will negatively impact miners' profitability

will lead to a higher bitcoin production cost, and the bitcoin production cost influences its price

"The bitcoin production cost has empirically acted as a lower bound for bitcoin prices. The central point of our estimated production cost range stands at $26,500 currently, which would mechanically double post halving event to $53,000."

is a possibility of a 20% decline in the Bitcoin network's hashrate post halving,

mainly because of less efficient rigs exiting mining operations due to reduced profitability

which would lower the central point of the estimated production cost range to $42,000, based on an electricity cost