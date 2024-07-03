J.​P. Morgan says the rally in crypto/​bitcoin so far this year has fueled much of the growth in stablecoins:

In contrast to last year when market participants were still reeling from the collapses of several high-​profile crypto entities, the regional banking crisis, and of course, the Fed'​s tightening campaign, the stablecoin market is growing once again.

JPM cite industry sources saying the size of the stablecoin market is around US$​160bn today

30% increase from the local low in late 2023

just shy of the peak of $​180bn in early 2022

Tether remains the primary player, comprising nearly 75% of this market

over $​110bn of coins in circulation (​a record high)

A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value relative to a reference asset, typically a fiat currency like the US dollar or a commodity like gold: