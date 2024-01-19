Everyone was screaming "sell the fact!" on the ETF approval news.

Its been ongoing:

JPM says there is more downside pressure ahead for BTC. Last week JPM guesstimated that there was up around US$3bn in GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin) outflows ready to hit with traders/investors likely to take profits.

"If the previous $3 billion estimate proves correct and given $1.5 billion has exited already, then there could be an additional $1.5 billion still to exit the bitcoin space via profit-taking on GBTC, thus putting further pressure on bitcoin prices over the coming weeks"

Update:

The folks enamoured of BTC will be able to scoop 'em up cheaper.