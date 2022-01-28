Earlier this week Ivan Chebeskov, a director within the Russian Ministry of Finance, came out in support of regulating crypto rather than banning it.

“We need to give these technologies the opportunity to develop. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance is actively involved in the development of legislative initiatives in terms of regulating this market.”

Updating now, remarks out of analysts at RBC (news wires with the report) saying the government in Russia have drafted a map ahead pf regulations.

No further details at this stage.