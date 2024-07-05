Via The Block:
- Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange Mt Gox moved over 47,000 BTC -6.22% to another wallet late evening on Thursday
- comes ahead of its impending $9 billion worth of bitcoin repayment to creditors, “This significant payout, amounting to US$9 billion, is expected to add substantial selling pressure as the market absorbs the additional supply,”
CoinDesk adds:
- the German Federal Criminal Police Office moved over $75 million to crypto exchanges
- “Among the top reasons for the price drop was the German government moving more than $50 million to crypto exchanges, creating sell speculation in the market”