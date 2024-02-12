North America’s largest public crypto miner is Florida-based Marathon Digital. It has US operations in Texas, Nebraska and North Dakota.

Its already mining in the United Arab Emirates and Paraguay, and is now eyeing expanding in Africa. Ethiopia has seen an increased inflow of miners recently as companies in the segment search for low-cost energy. Chinese firms in particular have flocked to Ethiopia.

Marathon on Africa:

some African countries have stranded or underutilized power ... “If we can attach bitcoin miners to these power sources, then we can increase the profitability of those power sources and ensure they stay online for the people who need them”

“Across the continent, there is also a need for more power ... Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of more power

Bitcoin update: