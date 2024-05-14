Reuters cite confidential work by United Nations sanctions monitors it has sighted.
- North Korea laundered $147.5 million through virtual currency platform Tornado Cash in March
- After stealing it last year from a cryptocurrency exchange, HTX
United Nations sanctions monitors add:
- they had been investigating 97 suspected North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency companies between 2017 and 2024, valued at some $3.6 billion
- in 2024 alone, the monitors said they had been looking at "11 cryptocurrency thefts ... valued at $54.7 million"