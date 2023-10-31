CoinShares data being cited for the reports that crypto-focused funds had the largest single week of inflows in over a year. This comes amidst the feverish optimism that a U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund will soon get approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

From reports:

digital asset investment products logged inflows of $326M for the week ended October 27

most since July 2022 (and 21st largest on record)

Bitcoin funds accounted for 90% of the inflows

there was also inflows of $15M into short-BTC products

---

An ETF that invests directly in bitcoin looks poised to be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin update: