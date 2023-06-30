The RBNZ says there are significant risks and opportunities from stablecoins and other private money innovations
- but also significant uncertainties about how the sector will develop and where the optimal balance will lie
- caution is needed, which also reinforces the need for enhanced data and monitoring to build understanding
What are cryptoassets?
- What are cryptoassets?
- A cryptoasset is a digital token that relies on cryptographic methods and non-traditional payment infrastructure to be transacted and stored.
What are stablecoins?
- A stablecoin is a type of cryptoasset that aims to stabilise its value relative to other conventional assets, including central bank money.