SBF is not present at the event in person.

Speaking remotely.

Basically saying everything was not his fault, whatever he did wrong it wasn't on purpose etc.

“I wasn’t running Alameda. I didn’t know exactly what was going on … That’s a pretty big mistake … that I wasn’t more aware … I was a nervous about the conflict of interest about being more involved.”

"I didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anybody … I was shocked by what happened this month, & reconstructing it, there were things I wish I could have done differently."

Pathetic stuff. He lost billions for those that trusted him.