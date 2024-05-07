ICYMI on crypto, the latest from Standard Chartered this week. Analysts at the bank point to two reasons a Trump win would be positive for Bitcoin.

1. Trump would ease back on regulating crypto: “While officials in the Biden administration have taken a relatively tough stance on digital assets, Trump said in a March interview that if elected, he would not crack down on Bitcoin or other digital assets”

2. Trump's (still) lack of economic understanding would undermine the US and the USD:

Trump's plan to hike tariffs and spend even more than the current administration will lead to higher inflation, causing investors to fell from US Treasuries and the USD, and seek shelter in alternatives, BTC being one.

Stan Chart maintain a $150K forecast for BTC by the end of 2024 and $200K by the end of 2025.