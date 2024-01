The US has filed public notification that it'll be selling over $130 mn in bitcoin seized as part of Silk Road money laundering and drug trafficking crimes.

notice lists two lots of bitcoin that the government plans to sell

first is roughly 2,800 BTC for around $129 mn

second is much smaller, 58 BTC for about $3 mn

This is a drop in the bucket compared to the ETF related 'sell the fact'. For example: