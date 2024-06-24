bitcoin daily

US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump is in talks to speak at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville at the end of July, according to Axios.

Margins are tight in the election and Trump is trying to court every vote he can.

"I will end Joe Biden's war on crypto," Trump said in Wisconsin. "We will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America."

That's a sharp contrast to in 2019, when he tweeted:

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity. Similarly, Facebook Libra’s “virtual currency” will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar."

After his presidency in a June 2021 interview, he called bitcoin a 'scam'.

If you're a bitcoin bull, which version of him do you believe in? And do you even want the government to embrace crypto?

In any case, all the political talk certainly isn't helping today with bitcoin sinking to $60K.